Ivete’s marriage ended? Daniel Cady deletes photos and appears without alliance | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady

Nutritionist Daniel Cady, husband of singer Ivete Sangalo, called the web’s attention this Friday (19) for deleting the photos with the artist and appearing at a party with friends without a wedding band. The moves rekindled rumors of the end of the marriage between Ivete and Cady.

Sought by iG Gente, the artist’s office said that she does not comment on Ivete Sangalo’s personal life. On Instagram, Ivete only appeared to thank her for winning another Latin Grammy and did not show her left hand, where her wedding ring would be. The nutritionist was seen at a party, on November 15, without the ring. Daniel Cady also did not comment on the possible termination.

The last record of the two together in Ivete’s profile was on “Father’s Day”, in October of this year. Daniel Cady, on the other hand, canceled a visit to a spiritist center in Salvador, also in October, where he was next to Ivete.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020, a crisis in Ivete Sangalo’s marriage has been speculated. In August of last year, Cady appeared in a live without an alliance and left the couple’s fans on alert. Ivete admitted a crisis in the relationship due to the intense interaction at home.

“Emotionally, we are working on our improvements as a person, couple, parents, friends. And let’s cut! Our interest in staying together is very relevant in our lives. There is a lot of discussion, a lot of crisis, everyone has it and they just build it”, he said in a live.

Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady have been married since May 2011 and are the parents of Marcelo, Helena and Marina.