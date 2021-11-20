IZA thrilled, invitation for Brown and Time Teló’s band increasing: what rocked the first night of Batalhas | 2021

It had everything in the debut of the phase of battles on The Voice Brasil! Emotion? Check! ✅ Amazing presentations? Also! 👌 And is Teló keeping an eye on the competition? All worked in the gallop, “tchurma”! 🤠
Come and see everything that happened in the episode!
IZA gets emotional at ‘The Voice Brasil’ battle — Photo: Globo
There were two moments that the artist was touched during the night of the program: first, during the presentation by Fernanda de Lima and Hugo Rafael, and the second, during the battle between Dida Larruscain and Luiza Dutra.
The singer had to choose the participants who would stay and those who would leave her team, and gave an emotional speech to Dida, a participant who was saved by Michel Telo through “I got“.
“I’m really moved, you’re an amazing woman and The Voice gains a lot from you staying here with us!”, she said, her eyes filled with tears.
IZA gets emotional with Dida Larruscain at ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
- Next destination: Timbaladies 😎
Leticia Coutinho was surprised by an invitation from Carlinhos Brown, on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
the stage of reality show it’s really full of opportunities and good surprises! After your battle with serene, Leticia Coutinho was surprised with a wonderful invitation from her coach, Carlinhos Brown: to join his band, the Timbaladies!
The singer was thrilled and, of course, accepted right away! 👏👏👏
Check out the moment below!
Find out who won the Carlinhos Brown team battle
Michel Teló has 3 more voices in his Team, on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
the team of Michel Telo he keeps growing, and this Thursday night, 11/18, the singer now has three more voices on his team: Fernanda de Lima, EuLá and Dida Larruscain!
Dida Larruscain was thrilled to join Time Teló on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
Strong voices for our cowboy, huh! Remembering that Teló goes all out in the dispute from the Battle of the Technicians, soon!
‘The Voice Brasil’: the premiere of Batalhas had ‘Peguei’ by Teló and swapping between teams
Watch the first night of Battles 🎬