J talks about the current moment and dismisses the crisis within Corinthians: ‘A job well done’

Early this Friday afternoon, Jô gave a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava. The 77 shirt spoke a lot about Corinthians’ current moment and the team’s stage in the Brazilian Championship.

According to the striker, Timão still needs adjustments, but even so, they are fighting for a place in the G4 of the national competition. For Jô, the Brasileirão is a “very” difficult tournament.

“The Brazilian Championship is very difficult. Playing away from home is always complicated and our work has been well done in my view. Sylvinho has a very good work philosophy. It’s easy to have a good streak, but considering what happened, what they predicted for us in the championship, we’re fine. We still have adjustments to be made, we’re aware of that, but we’ll fight until the end for the G4 or better positions. next game, which is the classic on Sunday”, evaluated Jô.

Despite the fifth place in the Brasileirão, some fans are dissatisfied with the Corinthians stage. In an official statement, the biggest fan organized by the club, Gaviões da Fiel, asked for Sylvinho’s resignation. Jô, however, denied a moment of crisis at Timão.

“I don’t see it as a crisis situation, it’s a situation for a big club that Corinthians is. The fans have the right to demand, with respect, consistency, but we’re talking about Corinthians fighting for a Libertadores. It’s natural for the fans want to see things happen, but so do we. The defeat was painful, but we are on the right path. There are some stumbling blocks, but we have a good job. The fans have the right to charge, but as I said, with respect. The rest is natural to charge in a big club like Corinthians,” said the 77.

The attacker also spoke about the criticisms that have been made. The player revealed that he accepts and that it is the fans’ right, as long as they don’t disrespect them off the field and with the athletes’ families.

“I personally take criticism well. I have a history within the club, I have my qualities and characteristics. There’s nowhere to run. I’m even happy because they charge me because they know my ability. I’ll only always disagree with disrespect in social network, off the field, on the street. No one will agree. We comment, we have to take a stand. The charge is natural within Corinthians, but attacking family, wife, children is not cool. I can’t say it’s the big one majority, it is a minority that does this,” he began.

But they need to understand that we do have our responsibilities, we have to set an example, but we have ours out there with our families. Respecting them is the most important thing. We need to have the support of the fans, focus on the good parts. But the minority has to be more aware and respect people more,” concluded Jô.

