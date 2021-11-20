Jeep Commander: SUV only one step above Compass | Tests

Carlos Guimarães/iG Jeep Commander: Seven-seat SUV has a lot of the Compass, but with a number of advantages

The expectation was great to evaluate the Jeep Commander, the most sophisticated SUV of the brand manufactured in Brazil. As soon as he got into the car, he made a good impression on the good quality of the finish, with velvety coating on the dashboard and seats a little wider than the Compass’s.

But after the first few kilometers behind the wheel of the version Overland T270

(R$ 235,575), it became clear that I needed to go slowly with the bed and pay close attention to details.

Well, despite coming with a neater interior, the Commander

comes with several items from Compass

, which ends up being frustrating in a way. Items such as steering wheel, multimedia center, climate control system controls, among other items, are common in both Jeep SUVs

. What changes is just an extra care in the finish, noticed by the stitching of the seats and in the covering of the sides of the doors and the dashboard.

Furthermore, even in comparison with the Compass

, O Commander

it has 15.8 cm more wheelbase, which ends up contributing to legroom for those sitting in the middle row seats. Also good is that, without using the two rear seats, the trunk reaches 661 liters of capacity, compared to 410 liters of the Compass. However, the equipment available on both is the same.

In version Overland

, apart from internet on board, integrated GPS, panoramic sunroof, controls of various functions by cell phone application, high-fidelity sound system Harman Kardon, electrical adjustments of the front seats, electrical actuation of the rear cover, among several other items, the Commander

it has several driving assistances. Even too much, which ends up leading to access the system to disable some.







Yes, it’s a lot of warning at the same time…Imagine walking along the streets of São Paulo, infested with radar. Every one who approaches sounds an alarm. At the same time, the road speed limit appears, which is not always the real one. there is also alerts

imminent collision, improper change of lane and vehicles in the blind spot. Anyway, for those who like to drive under surveillance all the time, it’s all there.

What will not be very pleasing is the shortness of breath at low revs, a result of the weight/torque ratio, which is not among the most favorable (62.4 kg/kgfm, compared to 57.8 kg/kgfm for the Chaoa Chery Tiggo 8

, one of the Commander’s main rivals). There are 27.5 kgfm at 1,750 rpm, which was not enough for good agility in the first contagiros markings. If you need to be fast, you’ll have to step harder on the accelerator.

The six-speed automatic transmission (Aisin) of the 7 seater jeep

was a little hesitant between changes, which led to triggering the sequential command to end it in some situations, such as overtaking.

Disclosure The interior of the Commander differs from the Commander only in terms of finishing details, which are a little more elaborate.

On the other hand, the sound insulation is good, as well as the comfort on board, with a suspension

that absorbs the irregularities of the floor well. We were unable to assess the car on stretches of land, as the loan for the press fleet unit was shorter than usual. So, let’s wait for the diesel version, which should have more power and disposition.

The ground clearance of 20.8 cm and the entrance (21.1°) and exit (22.2°) angles are not impressive, but are adequate for the car’s proposal. The traction system has no difference in comparison with the Compass

, which alters the traction between the axles according to the grip conditions.

As for consumption, as we are talking about a SUV

with 1,715 kg, compared to 1,600 kg of the Tiggo8

. With more weight, the engine effort is greater, as well as consumption. Even so, with only gasoline in the tank, both spend practically the same thing, according to Inmetro (9.8 km/l in the city and 11.8 km/l on the road – 12 km/l in the SUV of the Chinese brand). In the case of using ethanol, the Jeep is now 6.9 km/l and 8.3 km/l, respectively, according to Inmetro.

With a 61 liter tank, a theoretical autonomy of 720 km on the road is achieved with gasoline, a distance that goes to 506 km with ethanol alone. On urban stretches, also based on Inmetro information, the Jeep Commander

it runs 598 km on gasoline and 421 km on vegetable fuel.

Conclusion

O Jeep Commander

it has a lot of the Compass and in the 1.3 turboflex versions it shows that it was made for families without much hurry because it doesn’t have one of the most favorable relations between weight and torque. However, it comes well equipped, with a neat finish and more interior space, especially for those seated in the middle row. In the third, only small children or adults go.

No wonder the turbodiesel version

has been the most sought after, with a good waiting list. We will wait for the evaluation, but everything indicates the TD380

which will be more agile than the turboflex, which will also encourage us to tackle stretches of land.



Datasheet





Jeep Commander Overland T270



Price: from R$235,575

Engine: 1.3, four cylinders, turboflex

Power: 185 hp (E) and 180 hp (G) at 5,750 rpm

Torque: 27.5 kgfm at 1,750 rpm

Transmission: Automatic, 6-speed, front-wheel drive

Suspension: Independent (front) and (rear)

Brakes: Ventilated front and solid rear discs

Tires: 235/50 R19

Dimensions: 4.80 m long, 1.86 m wide, 1.68 m high and 2.79 m (wheelbase

Tank: 61 liters

Consumption: 9.8 km/l (city) /11.8 km/l (road) with gasoline and 6.9 km/l and 8.3 km/l with ethanol, respectively