Jeep Compass has sold more in 2021 than any other year

The year 2021 is not over yet, but the Jeep Compass already has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Until the first half of November, the SUV produced in Pernambuco sold no less than 61 thousand units and surpassed the result of all previous years of commercialization in Brazil. In practice, the model managed to beat its own annual sales record a month and a half in advance.

Compass was launched in the Brazilian market in October 2016. In 2017, the first full year of sales, it was the leader in SUVs in the country with 49,194 cars sold. In 2018, it again secured its position at the top of the category and sold 60,285 units. In 2019, it registered 60,368 licenses and in 2020, 52,973. Now, in the accumulated, it has more than 61 thousand copies delivered and around 300 thousand produced in total.

“We have no doubt that Compass is a Jeep success story in Brazil. With the launch of re-utilisation, in April, which has already proven to be a winner since its pre-sales, we did change the winning team, yes, but because in order to remain a leader, it is not possible to accommodate. Thus, we guarantee excellent results for the model even with new competitors that have arrived on the market this year”, comments Everton Kurdejak, Director of Commercial Operations at Jeep in Brazil.

Under the hood, 1.3 turboflex T270 engines with up to 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque and 2.0 turbodiesel T350 with 170 hp and 35.7 kgfm of power are offered. The first one always leaves the factory associated with the 6-speed automatic transmission. The second comes exclusively coupled to the 9-speed automatic transmission, with 4×4 traction. The range of versions comprises Sport, Longitude, Limited, S-Series and Trailhawk finishes.