Jeep Compass ignores Taos and Corolla Cross and records best sales year

In yet another successful achievement in Brazil, the Jeep Compass reinforces its excellent acceptance among consumers and achieved another record in the country.

The North American manufacturer announced this Friday (19) that the model surpassed the mark of 61 thousand registrations in the year to 2021. Even with a month and a half to the end of the year, the result sets a new annual sales record for the SUV in the country.

Until then, the Jeep Compass had sold 60,285 units in 2018 and another 60,368 license plates in 2019. Also in 2021, the Jeep Compass reached 300 thousand units produced in Goiana (PE) since its debut in 2016.

It is noteworthy, however, that direct sales still play a very important role in Compass registrations.

According to data from Fenabrave, up to October this year, 75.8% of Compass sales were made by companies, fleet owners, the PwD public, among other corporate consumers.

Also taking into account data up to last month, the Jeep Compass is the second best-selling SUV in Brazil, only behind its brother Renegade, a model produced in conjunction with the Compass in the Pernambuco plant.