Jô regrets defeat to Flamengo, but is already planning a derby against Santos: “Chance to get back on his feet”

Last Wednesday (17), Corinthians lost to Flamengo 1-0 with a goal in the final minutes of the match. But Timão has a derby scheduled against Santos for next Sunday (21), at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, and goes in search of victory to remain in the qualifying zone for the liberators of America. On the other hand, the saints need to score to further distance yourself from the Z4.

top scorer of Corinthians in the season, with nine goals, the center forward jo he is also a leader in assists with six passes that resulted in a goal. During a press conference this Friday afternoon (19), at CT Joaquim Records, the player talked about the match against the team red-black and a feeling of impotence for the result at the end of the game.

“Without a doubt, it’s a defeat that hurt, as it was, for you to concede a goal at the last minute. We played as equals, there was the house factor and they (Flemish players) put a little more pressure on us and we ended up being defeated”, declared Joe, but the center forward is already designing the derby and is looking forward to the match:

“Football is good because of that, as you already give yourself a chance to get back on your feet in the next game. We already have to pick up the pieces, it’s difficult, it’s a short rest period between games…, but let’s try to get back on our feet. This victory places us in fourth place and then we will be able to complete this objective, which is the conquest of a direct place in the group stage of the Libertadores.”, concluded.

fifth in Brazilian championship of Serie A, with 50 points, the team will guarantee the fourth position in case of victory over the saints and it will only depend on you to finish in the G4 of the competition. In the last five games there were three wins and two defeats, totaling 13 wins in 33 games played.