João Victor and Kaiky face youth defense at Corinthians vs Santos

João Victor and Kaiky will do a youth defense duel in the derby between Corinthians and Santos this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

At 24, João is highlighted by Timão and one of the best in the position in the competition. He arrived at Corinthians in the under-20, was loaned to Inter de Limeira and Atlético-GO and established himself this season alongside Gil.

Kaiky is only 17 and was promoted to the Santos professional squad in February 2021. In total, there are already 33 matches for Peixe, with a goal scored.

While João Victor was in 31 of Corinthians’ 33 games in the Brasileirão, Kaiky lost time due to a serious muscle injury and is now regaining his space. Menino da Vila played 11 times at Nacional.

Corinthians has the third best defense in the Brazilian Championship, with 32 goals conceded. Santos are only 12th, with 36, but improved under the command of Fábio Carille and has not conceded a goal in three matches.

Timão is in fifth place, with 50 points, and is looking for a direct spot in Libertadores da América. O Peixe is 11th, with 42, and is close to getting rid of relegation to be able to think about Sudamericana or even Pre-Libertadores. Santos calculates another four or five points as enough to end any risk.

Leave your comment