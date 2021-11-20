Justice acquits young white man who killed two protesters during march against racism in US

KENOSHA, USA — Young white Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead two Black Lives Matter activists and injured a third during an anti-racism protest in the town of Kenosha last August, has been acquitted of all charges by a state jury of Wisconsin. According to jurors, Rittenhouse acted in “self-defense” by shooting the three men with an AR-15 rifle while walking alongside an armed militia.

He was on trial on five counts: two of murder, one of attempted murder and two of endangering the safety of other citizens, which could lead to life in prison if confirmed. Upon receiving the acquittal, 18-year-old Rittenhouse—but 17 at the time—began to cry on the floor. The process has polarized US public opinion and is likely to have repercussions on the debate about racism in American society.

Controversial decision: Judge rules that anti-racist protesters killed in the US by teenagers cannot be called ‘victims’

Rittenhouse joined armed militias on the night of Aug. 25 during anti-racism protests, fueled by the case of a black man, Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police officers and was paralyzed from the waist down. Blake’s case still took place in the midst of the national anti-racism movement that started after the murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

At the time, along with Rittenhouse were people dressed in camouflage and carrying rifles with ammunition strapped to their chests, which is legal for adults in Wisconsin. Rittenhouse’s defense alleges that he was a teenager “marked by civility” who went to Kenosha along with others carrying high-caliber weapons to protect “private property”.

Images recorded that night showed Rittenhouse roaming the area offering medical assistance to protesters. Just before midnight, he was chased into a car dealership parking lot by one of the victims, Joseph Rosenbaum, who had joined the crowd downtown.

A man nearby fired a gun into the air, and just as Rittenhouse moved in the direction of the shots, Rosenbaum launched himself at him. Rittenhouse fired four times, shooting Rosenbaum in the head, as shown in the images.

Rittenhouse then fled with at least a dozen mob members chasing him. Moments later, Rittenhouse tripped and fell, shooting in the wake of two more people chasing him, Anthony Huber — who also died — and Gaige Grosskreutz. Next, police vehicles arrived, and Rittenhouse walked toward the vehicles with his arms raised, but agents passed him, trying to get to the people who had been shot.

During the process, Rittenhouse said that in the Aug. 25 protests, he “had no option” but to shoot protesters in the streets. His narrative was defended by advocates of the use of firearms and much of the right in the US, who even declared him a hero.

However, in the eyes of activists and the prosecution, Rittenhouse was nothing more than a vigilante and the “incorporation of an uncontrolled gun culture in the US”. Before jurors, the prosecution pointed out that the then teenager, who was carrying an AR-15 rifle, “did not show any kind of remorse” in firing the shots that killed two white men, 36-year-old Rosenbaum, 26-year-old Huber, and who injured Grosskreutz, 28, who is also white.

Prosecutors pointed out that the sniper’s gun was loaded with 30-thirty jacketed shells, designed to do the most damage to his target, and that he was the only person responsible for the deaths that night. They also showed footage of the moments after the shooting, with the victims dying on the ground, but the jury eventually decided that Rittenhouse acted to protect himself.

“Despite Kyle Rittenhouse’s conscious decision to travel to another state, harm one person and take the lives of two others who protested police shooting Jacob Blake, he was not held responsible for his actions. Unfortunately, this did not surprise us.” , pointed out, on Twitter, the American Civil Liberties Union.