Justice denies sex reassignment surgery seen as ‘merely aesthetic’ – 11/19/2021 – Daily life

The Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) denied a request for a health plan to fund a sex reassignment surgery. For the judges who analyzed the case, the operator is not obliged to pay for a “merely aesthetic procedure”.

The decision, by members of the Court’s 9th Private Law Chamber, responds to a request from the Sul América health plan, which had initially been forced by an injunction to fund the surgery.

The woman, whose request was denied, has already appealed to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). A possible decision in this instance can serve as a parameter for actions of this type throughout the country.

The action began when the health plan refused to pay for the surgery, even though the woman has presented medical and psychiatric reports proving that, since she was a child, she had difficulties in identifying with her own body.

The woman got a favorable preliminary decision, but the health plan appealed alleging that it was a “merely aesthetic” procedure that is not on the list of mandatory procedures of the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health).

The operator argued that the requested surgery “apparently has an aesthetic and non-curative nature” and that the author herself narrated that the situation and the suffering resulting from the difficulty in identifying with her own body persist since her childhood.

THE sheet tried to contact Sul América by email, but got no response.

In a decision of September 30, the judges agreed with the company’s argument.

The rapporteur of the case, Judge Galdino Toledo Júnior, says in his vote that, from the documentation presented by the woman, it can be verified “only that the plaintiff needs sex reassignment surgery because she has transsexualism, not showing signs, symptoms or clinical signs of disorder mental”.

“Hence why, this fact cannot, equally, bring benefits other than those that are assured to the person who does not exercise, that is, the one who lives harmoniously with the body that was born”, he continues.

The term “transsexualism”, used by the judge, is considered inadequate since the suffix refers to the classification of a disease. In 2018, the WHO (World Health Organization) removed transsexuality from the list of mental illnesses and included it in the category of conditions related to sexual health, precisely to guarantee the right to medical care.

The sentence also says that, if the plaintiff is “dissatisfied with her body and wants to undergo a physical transformation”, she must bear the “costs of the procedures to which she wants to undergo, that is, in cases where they are exclusively aesthetic in nature “.

In addition to the sentence’s rapporteur, the judgment was attended by judges Edson Luiz de Queiroz and José Aparício Coelho Prado Neto.

Gabriela Lyra, the woman’s lawyer, says that, in addition to not having a scientific and medical basis, the sentence goes against previous decisions made by the TJ-SP itself, which took into account the medical indication.

“This is the case of actions that ask the plan to fund medicines or highly complex surgeries. These are procedures that are not on the ANS list, but the understanding is that the medical decision must prevail”, says Lyra.

Although not on the list of mandatory procedures of the ANS, sex reassignment surgeries are performed by SUS (Unified Health System). A 2019 Ministry of Health ordinance included the redesignation treatment in the table of procedures, drugs, prostheses and special materials.

The procedures, however, can only be done to those who requested through legal action and are between 21 and 75 years old.

For psychiatrist Alexandre Saadeh, coordinator of Amtigos (Transdisciplinary Outpatient Clinic of Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation), of the Institute of Psychiatry of HC at USP, the TJ-SP decision is wrong and has no scientific support.

“All the medical literature and scientific evidence have already proven that reassignment is not an aesthetic procedure. They are procedures that improve the person’s quality of life, reduce isolation, the chance of depression, suicide. The decision disregards all the suffering of the patient. .”

He also highlights that because it is a procedure already done by the SUS, it should also be covered by health plans, which has already been guaranteed in other decisions.

“Transsexuality is not a disease, but it is necessary to guarantee medical care. Health plans cover a series of procedures that are not linked to illnesses, for example childbirth. Childbirth is not a disease, but it requires medical intervention.”