Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to preside over the US

Kamala Harris during speech to Singapore troops, August 2021 – (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Kamala Harris has achieved another historic milestone as a politician in the United States. In addition to being the first female and first black vice president of the American nation, she was the first female figure to have presidential powers in the country. She took over President Joe Biden’s chair while he was under anesthesia, a necessary procedure for the colonoscopy exam he took this Friday morning (11/19).

According to a statement issued by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Harris was the president of the United States from 10:10 am to 11:35 am (US time) and “worked in her office during this period.” When Biden returned to lucidity, after 1 hour and 25 minutes, the power returned to him.

The White House also recalled that the temporary transfer of power was not unprecedented and recalled that the same situation occurred under the Bush administration. “As was the case when President George W Bush followed the same procedure in 2002 and 2007,” the statement said.

Biden’s medical examination is part of routine procedures to assess the health of the 78-year-old president, the oldest president in US history.