Kamala Harris Takes Chair for 1 Hour 25 Minutes, First Woman to Hold US Office | World

US Vice President Kamala Harris will take office this Friday (19) while US President Joe Biden is under anesthesia undergoing a routine colonoscopy as part of his annual physical, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
After 1 hour and 20 minutes, the post returned to Biden. Kamala was the president from 10:10 am to 11:35 am US.
US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she walks to the White House on Wednesday (20) — Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly
“The vice president will work from her office in the West Wing during this period,” said Psaki. This makes Kamala the first woman to hold presidential power in US history.
Presidential power was transferred to his deputy previously, when then-President George W. Bush had colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007, and the transfer follows the process set out in the Constitution, Psaki said.
Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person to hold the presidency in US history. While speculation persists over whether he will run for re-election in 2024, he has said he hopes to pursue a second term alongside Kamala.