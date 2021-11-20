Kamala Harris to be the first female US president – while Biden has a colonoscopy – International

BETHESDA, Maryland – The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will transfer power to the vice president kamala harris this Friday, 19, while under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy that will be as part of her annual physical exam, said the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki in a statement.

“The vice president will work from her office in the west wing during this period,” said Psaki.

Biden arrived on Friday morning at Walter Reed Medical Center to undergo a routine annual physical exam – his first physical exam in office as the oldest first-term president in US history. U.S.

It is routine for a vice president to assume presidential powers while the president undergoes a medical procedure that requires anesthesia. The then vice president Dick Cheney did this on several occasions when the president George W. Bush had colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007, and the transfer follows the process established in the Constitution.

Earlier this year, the former press secretary of the former president Donald Trump, Stephanie Grisham, hinted that Biden’s predecessor underwent a colonoscopy on a secret visit to Walter Reed in 2019, but kept silent to prevent the transfer of presidential power to the then Vice President Mike Pence.

In his book, Grisham does not use the term colonoscopy, but suggests that this is what the trip was made for. She says Trump’s hospital visit, which sparked speculation about her health, was a “very common procedure”. She also writes that Bush had a similar procedure during his term.

Grisham writes that Trump did not want then Vice President Mike Pence to be in power while he was sedated, which was part of the reason he kept his visit private. He also “didn’t want to be the butt of jokes” on television, Grisham wrote.

Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person to hold the presidency in US history. While speculation persists over whether he will run for re-election in 2024, he said he hopes to pursue a second term alongside Harris. / AP and REUTERS