Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are photographed holding hands and sources point to romance; check out the images!

It seems like the romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is really real, and it’s getting harder and harder to deny it… For the second time, the couple was caught holding hands, now walking around Palm Springs, California. In the photos, released by the Daily Mail this Friday (19), the two made no attempt to hide the mood. Humm!

The rumors, which were already constant, grew even stronger when the comedian, who lives in New York, traveled to Los Angeles and spent his birthday together with Kim and her family. In the new records, dressed in very casual clothes, the two were all smiles and seemed to be having a lot of fun. The site also made a point of noting that for the “date”, Kim chose a pair of shoes by the Yeezy brand, which belongs to her ex-husband, Kanye West — now Ye. Click here to check out the photos.

Yesterday (18), Page Six stated that the owner of Skims and the actor would indeed be in a serious relationship. The information was revealed to the publication by friends of the couple. The news was reaffirmed to E! News by a person close to Kim, who assures them that the two are “very happy together”.

“Pete told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She’s telling some people that they’re not very serious, but she’s not seeing anyone else… She’s trying not to make a big deal out of it, but she’s very interested in him.” said the insider, assuring that the Kardashian family is happy for the businesswoman. Also according to the source, even though they currently live in different states, “they are working at a distance and have plans to continue meeting”.

This is the first novel by the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of this year. Together, Kim and Ye are parents of North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. Pete, on the other hand, had his name romantically linked to several stars, including Phoebe Dynevor, star of the series “Bridgerton“, also actress Kate Beckinsale, and ex-fiancee Ariana Grande.

Continues after Advertising

Previous meetings

On October 29, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen holding hands on a roller coaster during a Halloween ride in California. According to People magazine, which had exclusive access to the photos, it seems that the “colorful friendship” made the owner of Skims understand all the humorist’s success with several other famous people.

On November 3rd, E! News revealed that the two also dined together, but managed to escape the paparazzi’s cameras. A source close to the businesswoman spoke to the publication at the time and explained that Kim and Pete really have great chemistry, but “things are definitely casual”.