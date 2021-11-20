Know how to anticipate the withdrawal of FGTS in up to 3 years

The birthday withdrawal is an optional withdrawal modality from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) which allows the partial redemption of the money present in the linked account, annually.

Upon joining the modality, the worker has 3 months to make the withdrawal from the month of birthday, as the name suggests. This way, people born in November, for example, can redeem the money until January 2022.

withdrawal-birthday loan

Currently, the worker is allowed to anticipate up to 3 annual installments of the birthday withdrawal. The possibility works similar to a payroll loan, the credit conditions and rules will vary depending on the financial institution.

At Caixa Econômica Federal, the minimum amount that can be contracted corresponds to R$ 2 thousand, that is, if the FGTS balance is less than this amount, it will not be possible to contract the service. In addition, the worker must withdraw an amount equal to or greater than R$300. Interest is 1.09% per month.

In addition, the bank also requires the applicant to have an open account with the cashier, either savings account or checking account, in addition to being of legal age (over 18 years). Finally, it is noteworthy that the data on the platform must be up to date.

How to request an advance on the birthday withdrawal?

To apply for the loan, you must first access Internet Banking and apply for the Credit. Once this is done, access the FGTS application (available for Android and IOS) and approve your bank balance inquiry.

At this point, you will have to choose the amount and number of installments you want to anticipate, according to the rules determined by the financial institution. The system will ask for your electronic signature, after the process the order receipt will appear on the screen.