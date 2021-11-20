know the disease data this Friday in Brusque

The epidemiological bulletin released this Friday, 19, reports that there are 30,152 confirmed cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Brusque. In the last 24 hours, 22 new cases of the disease were registered in the city. Of the total infected, 29,691 patients have recovered. There are 135 active cases and 24 under investigation.

Currently, there are seven people hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and four in the ward. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, so far, 326 deaths have been registered.

Regarding vaccines, 202,631 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 103,897. And those fully immunized add up to 90,632.

guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

