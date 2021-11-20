Lady Gaga reveals how she got fat to make a movie

Lady Gaga showed that he committed himself to the maximum in his role in the film. Gucci house.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pop diva revealed that she invested in a carbohydrate diet to gain weight and make her body look like the Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani.

“My mom and dad knew me as Patrizia a few times. And they were laughing because my family was having fun with my love of art.”

Gaga pointed out that she comes from an Italian family, and the film provided an opportunity to delve into her cultural heritage and consequently better understand her character.

“[Minha família sempre colocou] on the table as much food as she could put to celebrate the good fortune that comes from hard work. I worked really hard to dig up my ancestry and kind of back up the car, do a reverse assimilation. How do I get out of this Italian-American thing and go deeper into what it means to be an Italian woman?”.

And more

In the same interview, Lady Gaga even told about her work to achieve the Italian accent.

“If I can sing rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, country or pop music, I knew I could speak with a specific northern Italian accent. It’s knowing how to use your voice, and knowing why, where, with whom and how to feel while you’re doing it.” “There’s a downside to committing to a role in this way, because it’s an adjustment for everyone around you. Suddenly, you’re not talking to Stefani with an accent anymore. You are talking to Patrizia Gucci”.

She also related the difficulties of the characterization process to interpret Patrizia Reggiani. Where I needed to wake up at 3 am to start the makeup process and get ready in time for filming.

The singer reported that she felt “anxiety, fatigue, trauma, exhaustion, commitment and love”. He added: “You wake up, throw up, go on set and throw up again. I feel so insecure talking about it. I get that way because people will assume I’m being sensationalized about a certain kind of acting.”

Gucci house has direction of ridley scott. The film is based on the true story of the murder of the brand’s heiress. Gucci, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995. Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife, was imprisoned for 18 years after being convicted of the crime in 1998.

In addition to Lady Gaga, the film’s cast includes Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.