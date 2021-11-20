Lana Rhodes, Paquita da Geração 2000 from Xuxa, is in a soap opera on Globo

Former Paquita and actress Lana Rhodes is celebrating her return to TV with a role in “In the Times of the Emperor.” In the six o’clock soap opera, she plays Elisa Lynch, romantic partner of Paraguayan captain Solano López, role of Roberto Birindelli.

“She was a woman not only from the war, but from the world. She was always modern, ahead of her time. And even at that time, there was gossip”, comments the actress about her role in an interview with Extra.

“Elisa was estranged, so they said she was Solano López’s lover. In fact, she married at 15 years old out of a family obligation and her husband abandoned her. Still, she opened up to a new love and had seven children with Solano.”

Lana Rhodes was part of the 2000 Generation of Paquitas da Xuxa and helped the Rainha dos Baixinhos on the programs “Xuxa Park” and “Planeta Xuxa”, which lasted until 2002.

Letícia Barros, Thalita Ribeiro, Gabriella Ferreira, Monique Alfradique, Stephanie Lourenço, Joana Mineiro, and Daiane Amêndola are the Paquitas of the same generation as Lana. In 2019, a year before the pandemic, they even had a reunion with Xuxa.

“I’m not just carcass”

Between 2006 and 2014, Lana Rhodes worked at Record, where she acted in soap operas and miniseries, including “Mutantes” and “Rebelde”. In 2016 she returned to Globo with a guest appearance in “Rock Story” and is currently on the air in the six o’clock soap opera.

In the same interview with Extra, Lana also spoke about some stigmas that she carries throughout her career because of her appearance.

Society, through years of patriarchy, has instituted that a blonde woman is perhaps dumb, uninteresting, and futile. But I’m not just a carcass.

“I feel entitled to question. I’m a clearly privileged woman just because I’m white. But why do I necessarily need to be an arrogant, narcissistic person? Why can’t I be looked at from a fraternal, empathetic gaze?” , asks the actress.

At 35, she still remembers that she is Manuela’s solo mother, a daughter who is already reaching her teens.

“I am an ultra-working person, a single mother, I have a great battle, but, because of my physical appearance, people, a priori, assume that I am another type of person and, sometimes, they are even surprised. I am in favor of improving as I am. to be human and to serve as well.”