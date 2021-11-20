Lara is on the list of five suspects in Angel’s possible death in the latest episode of ‘Secret Truths 2’

The “Secret Truths II” team returns to the studio this Friday to start recording three likely endings for the soap opera. One of them, by the way, suggests that Angel (Camila Queiroz) will die — and five characters will be suspected of killing her — but always leaving a suspense in the air. One of the possibilities is Lara (Julia Byrro), who harbors a deep hatred for the protagonist.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



This week, a twist in real life changed the plot of fiction, with the resignation of actress Camila Queiroz from TV Globo. Author Walcyr Carrasco is still working on adapting the text, which needed to gain new contours. More than including new scenes to make up for the lack of a protagonist, he is having to cut some passages so that the story continues to make sense.

Camila Queiroz Photo: Photo Reproduction/Instagram / Agência O Globo

Anyone who thinks Angel will disappear from “Secret Truths 2” will be surprised. The soap opera’s protagonist will be in practically all the other chapters that lie ahead, including the last one.

Blackberry Mautner:Director says that ‘Secret Truths 2’ doesn’t have a double or prosthesis and is erotic even in the coffee scene

Which of the endings will be aired is a decision that will be taken by the author himself, together with the artistic director of the project, Amora Mautner, at the time of editing the material. But one thing is certain: the ending will contain the hook Walcyr needs to link to the soap opera’s third season, which he, from the beginning, thought of as a trilogy.

Debut:How was Julia Byrro’s preparation, the Brazilian Brooke Shields

The author has not yet started writing “Secret Truths 3” (before, he will dedicate himself to another novel), but he will have to start from a new reality, since Camila, whose casting was certain, will no longer be in the cast.

Agatha Moreira:‘I’ve always made my limit clear,’ says actress of hot scenes from ‘Secret Truths 2’

According to GLOBO, Camila’s resignation was due to a series of demands made by the actress, who wanted to determine the outcome of the character. On her social networks, she denies that this has happened.