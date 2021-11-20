Lara snubs Christian ‘ghost’ by marrying Matthew; Understand · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will overcome her grief for Christian (Cauã Reymond) before marrying Mateus (Danton Mello) in Um Lugar ao Sol. On the day of the wedding, the cook will hear Marie (Maju Lima) say that she saw her ex-fiancé . Shaken, the girl will almost give up on her marriage to the shoemaker, but Noca (Marieta Severo) will convince her to go ahead in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

After much suffering from the alleged death of the ex-valet, Ravi’s friend (Juan Pavi) will allow herself to be happy with Mateus after leaving this Friday (19). After a few months of dating, they will decide to get married in an intimate ceremony.

Shortly before the wedding, Marie will pick flowers in the school’s flower bed. There, she will meet Christian, and the boy will help her arrange Lara’s bouquet. The faker will be in Pouso Feliz (Minas Gerais) to see the hidden wedding of his beloved.

Then, the character played by Andréia Horta will prepare for her wedding with the help of her future stepdaughter. The girl, however, will see a photo of Christian in the cook’s room and will recognize the supposed dead man as the man who helped her with the flowers. She will tell Lara everything.

Lara kisses Mateus when she gets married in the soap opera

In shock, the bride will begin to cry compulsively and will kneel before Marie for answers. Noca was surprised by the delay of his granddaughter and found her in this deplorable situation.

Concerned, the sensitive will ask the woman to cling to what she has concrete in life. Lara will follow her grandmother’s advice and marry Matthew.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

