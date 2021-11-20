Larissa Manoela rescues selfie in the natural at the pool: “From the beginning of the year”

Larissa Manoela took the more than 41 million followers by surprise this Thursday (18th) when she rescued a selfie for TBT from Instagram.

The global actress spoke about the end of the year, which is near, and published the record of when she was still with red hair and enjoying a day at the pool, showing all her good shape and natural beauty. “Tebetê, beginning of the year. Can you believe that 2021 is ending?”, asked the celebrity.

Recently, singer Zé Felipe answered a netizen about the rapprochement of his brother João Guilherme with Larissa Manoela, this Wednesday (17th). The two artists have dated for just over a year and ended in December 2016.

“I can see this train… João Guilherme is like a bakery fly over there, right? Crazy to go to Disney”, joked Zé Felipe, referring to the trips to Disney that Larissa took her boyfriends.

