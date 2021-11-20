Lata Velha: participant accuses Globo of trading his Opal for an illegal car – 11/19/2021

Former participant of the painting “Lata Velha”, by the former Caldeirão do Huck, environmentalist João Marcelo Vieira has been fighting a battle against TV Globo for 16 years. He accuses the network of having delivered a Chevrolet caravan defrauded in place of his 1979 Opal SS, which would be reformed into the program during participation in 2005.

His request for compensation for damages caused by the broadcaster, in the amount of R$ 1 million, was judged in 2016 and considered unfounded by the interim judge who took over the case. The carioca, however, claims that he will file a new process.

The imbroglio began in 2005, when João Marcelo, known as Marcelo Valente, had his application letter for the program handed over to Luciano Huck by presenters Rodrigo Hilbert and Fernanda Lima, with whom the environmentalist claims to have a good relationship to this day.

“The Opal was a gift that my cousin bought my uncle with his first salary. That was his lifelong dream. After my uncle passed away, my cousin gave me the car on the condition that I would never get rid of it. It was known because it was parked in front of my kiosk, in Rio de Janeiro. It suffered from the weather, it had rusty parts, but it was whole, aligned, with original wheels and a new carburetor,” says João Marcelo.

Before the renovation, the Opala SS 79 had rusty doors Image: Reproduction

He says that he saw in the program the opportunity to see his dream of renovating the Opala come true. But a few days after the recordings, everything turned into a nightmare that culminated in the breach of the promise he made to his uncle.

“When I recorded the program, the license plate was covered with a Lata Velha sticker. They didn’t give me the car right away because, according to them, the documentation was missing. The strange thing is that, on the Tuesday after the painting went on air, called saying that a viewer had made a proposal of R$ 120 thousand for the renovated car. Of course I didn’t accept”, says João Marcelo.

After two months, when the vehicle finally reached his hands, the environmentalist says he realized that it was another car, with different license plates. “What scared me the most is that the documentation was in my name without having signed anything. Later, I found out that the car delivered was bought at an auction for R$ 4,200. They used a false signature in the contract”, he accuses.

The environmentalist adds that, after much insistence and through Fernanda Lima, he managed to arrange a meeting with Globo: “When I got there, I met 14 people, including a director, who asked what I wanted to solve the situation. They offered a lot of things, but I made it clear: I wanted my car back.”

João Marcelo claims to have left the meeting with the promise that his Opal would be returned with the same changes made to the Caravan. When the car with the correct license plate was delivered, another surprise.

“As proved by two inspections, one private and another carried out by the Police Theft and Theft of Automobiles (DRFA), the car delivered was tampered with. They placed the Opala’s chassis in the Caravan, a fraud. I would be arrested if caught with it in a blitz,” he claims.

Image: Reproduction

Documents point to fraud

O UOL Cars had access to a criminal examination and two expert reports that were attached to the case by João Marcelo as evidence. The first document is a report from the Carlos Éboli Institute, stating that the signature used in the authorization to transfer the Caravan to the name of the environmentalist is false.

As for the inspections, one is private – carried out by the company Terceira Visão Forensics and Inspections – and the other is signed by the Police Station for Theft and Theft of Automobiles in Rio de Janeiro. The first expert report states that the car has “apparent traces of an implant tampering procedure” in the identifying numbering of the chassis.

The second document, signed by experts Bruno Ciniello Araujo and Sérgio William Silva Miano, states that, “in view of the solder traces found on the VIN encoding engraving support plate, as well as the restricted encoding (secret), allied to the fact that it is a GM Caravan model vehicle, bearing an Opal model coding, the experts conclude that adulteration occurred in the vehicle subject to examinations, such as the replacement of the support plate or transplantation”.

João Marcelo on the program Lata Velha, with Luciano Huck Image: Reproduction

Justice grants Globo a case

The case was sentenced in 2016 by acting judge Priscila Fernandes Miranda Botelho da Ponte. According to the magistrate, despite appeals, the request of the former participant of Lata Velha was dismissed and he was sentenced to pay the procedural expenses and attorney’s fees in the order of 10% of the value of the case (BRL 100 thousand), observed the gratuity of Justice.

In her conclusion, the judge states that “the plaintiff delivered a car in a precarious condition, with no commercial value and with no traffic conditions, and received a completely refurbished and stylized vehicle, with a commercial value of R$ 120 thousand (according to the proposed purchase). In exchange, he sang a song on the program.I emphasize, once again, that the author agreed with the terms of the program, so much so that he was even subject to accepting the transformations that would be made by the defendants, without detaining any interference in the reform. He was also subject to the risk of losing the property he claims to have so much care”.

Regarding the documentation, the judge understands that “there is no news about the conclusion of the investigations by the police authority (…) It cannot be attested that the final document has been the object of fraud or any other element, since the investigation of the crime in the police sphere. The fact is that, if there was any fraud, it should have been proven, which was not done.”

Image: Personal Archive

Depression and car abandonment

João Marcelo claims to have gone into depression after the sentence. According to him, this whole case only brought problems, such as the closing of his kiosk and his move to Cabo Frio (RJ), in Região dos Lagos, where he lives today.

“I couldn’t stand to receive people talking about the car all the time at my kiosk. I had to leave everything and move to another city. But what bothered me the most in the whole story – besides the court not taking my testimony in the case and ignoring the evidence presented – I read several comments saying that I wanted to appear”, he laments.

To show the current state of the car, João Marcelo presented exclusive photos to the UOL Cars. According to him, disgusted with the situation, he even struck the vehicle and donated equipment to other people.

“These photos are not of my car, they are of a crime committed with my name. I left it on a piece of land, but I wanted to leave it in front of the Projac. It’s a huge disappointment, especially with Luciano Huck, who knows everything , he used my story and didn’t even say a ‘bye’ at the end of the recording. I always made it clear that I would waive the process if they made a public retraction on the show,” concludes the owner of Opala.

Currently, the former participant is with new lawyers and claims that he will go back to court against the station. If he wins, he says he will use part of the compensation in actions for sustainability and environmental recovery.

Rede Globo and its lawyer in the process were contacted, but did not return the contact until the publication of the report. The Nittro Hotrods workshop, responsible for the renovation, no longer exists and the former partners have not been located.

