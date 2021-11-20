Laura Keller takes on a relationship and poses with her boyfriend

Laura Keller started the day this Friday (19), assuming that he made the line and is dating. The influencer took up the relationship with the DJ, Gustavo Saad and made a simple statement on social media.

“When I thought that novels would only be for books, you come and make me write a new story”, wrote Laura, sharing two selfies with her new boyfriend.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Gustavo, showing that he is also very in love, shared a photo of them at another time on his profile and made a beautiful statement to the famous woman. “Then they went back to bed, and he pulled her close, happy to be just holding her. When Laura fell asleep in his arms, He watched her sleep. Every now and then he would brush the hair out of his eyes, reliving the night, remembering every detail, and knowing in his heart that he had found the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.” he wrote.

See more: Chay Suede and Laura Neiva’s second child is born: “It’s arrived”

Who is Gustavo Saad?

Like Laura Keller, Gustavo also lives in the spotlight. In addition to being a DJ, the famous woman’s boyfriend is a tattoo artist and has an account with more than 400 thousand followers. On the small screens, he was part of the cast of Conexão Models, on Rede TV.

Gustavo is the first relationship Laura assumed after breaking up with Jorge Souza. The model’s marriage came to an end in December 2020 after six years and from that relationship, Jorge Emanuel, aged 1 year and 3 months, was born.

Read too: Felipe Araújo speaks openly about his son’s autism diagnosis