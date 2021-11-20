Leader of the MRP is sentenced to prison and is out of the dispute for control of Ponte Preta – Futebol Interior

Campinas, SP, 19 (AFI) – On the eve of the election of the Deliberative Council of Ponte Preta, this Saturday, November 20, the ticket MRP – Pontepretano Renascer Movement – lost one of its main leaders. It is André Luiz Carelli Nunes, André Carelli, who will no longer be able to run for the board or the dreamed president of the executive board. The reason is serious: a conviction by the Criminal Justice of Campinas.

Coordinator of the MRP campaign, Carelli was named as a possible candidate for the presidency. This reinforces the possibility of a one-two between Marco Eberlin, as runner-up, and Tiaozinho, as president. Despite Tiãozinho’s denials, he could become the first and, perhaps, the only option to make the group’s candidacy viable.

Carelli was convicted of tax evasion – non-payment of ICMS, Tax on Circulation of Goods (0039289-93.2017.8.26.0114). The penalty is heavy: three years of imprisonment (prison), in addition to the payment of a 15-day fine. However, as the penalty is less than the legal minimum – four years – to serve in a closed regime, he will be on probation.

At first, the prison sentence was replaced by 02 restrictive rights: provision of services to the community and prohibition to attend certain places for the full time of the sentence.

Criminal judge’s decision

PRISON AND FINE

The conviction has already been approved in the 2nd Degree, and final and unappealable on July 15, 2021. There is no longer any possibility of appeal. Judge Patrícia Suárez Pae Kim, from the 1st Criminal Court of Campinas, is sentenced.

On September 10, 2021, in case number 0039289-93.2017.8.26.0114, the Judge ordered the issuance of the payment slips and that the name of the Convicted be entered in the List of Guilty.

In addition to the restrictive sentences of rights, replacing the prison sentence, André Carelli will have to pay a criminal fine, in addition, of course, to respond to a Tax Enforcement so that he pays the evaded amounts. The values ​​have not yet been defined by Organs competent bodies.



UNDERSTAND THE CRIME

In fact, the crime committed by Carelli is not mere default, but tax evasion, that is, failing to collect taxes in favor of the State, in general terms, it can be said that he tried to deceive the State in his payments of bills.

Withholding is when someone appropriates (takes) a value of money that is not theirs. One of the main blemishes of this crime is that, in the final analysis, it is a crime that harms society.

André Carelli still has other execution actions, which means that he still owes money in the square and could face new convictions.

Fearing this criminal conduct, and that the same could happen inside Ponte Preta, the DNA Pontepretano plate filed a request to challenge the inscription of André Carelli on the MRP plate. And it was successful. The counselor must even have his rights suspended in the club because he is a criminal convict. This possibility is provided for in the statute.

HARD LIFE

André Carelli lost his priority in court. In other words, when committing any other crime, you can be arrested. For example, if he is found driving after consuming alcohol, he will be sent to jail immediately.

While he won’t lose the right to work or stay home during the day, he will certainly lose some of the privileges of any other ordinary citizen.

In theory, Carelli will not be able to leave the house at night, not even on weekends. Fanatical fan of Ponte Preta, perhaps, he has to watch many Macaca games only on television, far from the Moisés Lucarelli – the Majestic stadium

SLOW JUSTICE

As a convict, André Carelli awaits the dispatch of a prison collection guide. After that, he will have to present himself to the Forum to begin serving the sentence imposed on him. His absence from this act may result in the formalization of an arrest warrant, and he will then be in the condition of an outlaw.

This slowness of the courts provided André Carelli in the past with a long process against Sérgio Carnielli, which removed him from the presidency of Ponte Preta from 2008 until 2020. The subterfuge used at the time was to question the accountability of the board made by an independent auditor.

The honorary president, Sérgio Carnielli, at the time, had his accounts approved by the Fiscal and Deliberative Councils, however, he ended up being condemned for hiring a company whose alleged owner was an advisor to the club.

To this day, Sérgio Carnielli tries to prove his innocence in court, even with his lawyers presenting full proof of errors that occurred in the initial process.