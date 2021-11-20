Learn how to listen to WhatsApp audio before sending it to a contact

For now, this new feature is only available for iPhone (iOS) and the beta version of the PC application. Know more.

WhatsApp users who like to listen to their own audios can now do this even before sending them. Is that the platform has released an update that allows pause the audio before sending it in the conversation. For now, this new feature is only available for iPhone (iOS) and the beta version of the PC application.

But there is a trick for those users who have the messenger on Android phones. With the new feature made available by WhatsApp, users, after listening to the recorded audio, have the possibility to choose whether they want to send the recording to the contact or if they prefer to delete the file and, thus, record a new audio.

The new tool, however, still does not allow users to continue recording the audio where it left off, as seen in tests carried out in the beta version of the platform.

Check out how to listen to the audio before sending it on iPhone (iOS) and what is the trick to do the same on Android phones.

How to listen to audio before sending it on iPhone (iOS)

Click the microphone button to record audio;

If you want to record audio without using your hands, slide your finger to the padlock to lock the recording;

Click on the “Stop” button to stop recording;

Click the “Play” button to listen to the audio before sending it;

If you want to send the audio, click on the little blue arrow. But if you want to discard it, just click on the trash.

Trick to listen to the audio before sending it on Android