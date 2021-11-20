Legal Note 2021: R$ 3 million prize draw postponed to December 24 | Federal District

The draw for the Legal Note program, for the second half of 2021, has been postponed to December 24th. Initially, the winners’ coupons would be revealed on November 23rd. The change in date is published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF) this Friday (19).

The text, however, does not give details about the change. The g1 contacted the Economy Department to understand the reasons, but was waiting for a response until the publication of this report.

In this year’s edition, BRL 3 million in prizes will be distributed, with 12,600 tickets being awarded. The award ranges from R$100 to R$500 thousand. See below:

1 prize of BRL 500,000.00;

2 prizes of R$ 200,000.00;

3 prizes of R$ 100,000.00;

4 prizes of R$50,000.00;

10 prizes of BRL 10,000.00;

30 prizes of R$5,000.00;

50 prizes of R$1,000.00;

500 prizes of R$200.00;

12 thousand prizes of R$ 100.00.

The publication also established other dates for the draw stages:

December 17: disclosure of ticket numbers for each competitor on DODF

disclosure of ticket numbers for each competitor on DODF January 10, 2022: date for full disclosure of the draw result

date for full disclosure of the draw result June 25, 2022: Deadline for indication of bank account by the beneficiary

In the first draw of the year, in May, a resident of Asa Norte was drawn with the prize of R$ 500 thousand, for a purchase of R$ 76.97 at a pharmacy in Taguatinga. At the time, they participated in the draw 822,414 taxpayers registered in the Nota Legal, who indicated the CPF in purchases in local businesses.

LUCKY YOU: this year’s first draw awarded purchases made at a drugstore in Taguatinga

this year’s first draw awarded purchases made at a drugstore in Taguatinga AWARD: Last year, the winning coupon came from Asa Norte’s pet shop

People registered in the Legal Note Program until August 31, 2021 and who are not in default with the GDF can participate in the draw. The activation was automatic for those who were already registered.

In addition, the participation of employees of technology companies that provide services to the Secretary of Economy, as well as their relatives straight up to the first degree, spouse or partner, is prohibited.

Each participant was able to generate up to 200 tickets for the draw. Find out which tax documents were valid:

Invoice and tax coupon that takes CPF in establishments.

Electronic invoice (NF-e and NFC-e) registered on the Secretariat of Economy website.

Claim upheld by the Economy Department (in cases where a tax document with the consumer’s CPF is sent by the company after the closing date).