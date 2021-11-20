List shows the most common passwords in leaks in Brazil

by

Registering a secure password is important even in trivial services, however, most people around the world don’t worry too much when creating a password. A new survey shows that the most common passwords in Brazil, and around the world, are quite weak.

According to material released by the Nordpass password management service, number combinations are the most popular in Brazil, but there are also many people who register people’s names as passwords.

The word “Brazil” registered 154 thousand leaks, while “password” appeared 103 thousand timesSource: Shutterstock

Codename “password”

In Brazil, the most popular password is the combination “123456”, which has been leaked more than 1 million times — in second and third place were the keywords “123456789” and “brasil”. But this is not just a problem for Brazilians: the password “123456” is the most used around the world with more than 103 million records.

In the list of the 50 most used passwords in Brazil, NordPass identified that several of them used names such as “gabriel”, “felipe”, “rafael”, “junior”, “mariana”, “lucas123”, among others — “password” and “password” are also two words used by weight.

In all, in Brazil alone, around 125 million passwords were leaked during 2021. However, according to NordPass’s own data, the country can be considered a place with low risk of leaks. Check out the 50 most common passwords for leaks in Brazil:

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. Brazil
  4. 12345
  5. 102030
  6. password
  7. 12345678
  8. 1234
  9. 10203
  10. 123123
  11. 123
  12. 1234567
  13. 654321
  14. 1234567890
  15. Gabriel
  16. a B C 1 2 3
  17. q1w2e3r4t5y6
  18. 101010
  19. 159753
  20. 123321
  21. password123
  22. lookout
  23. Flamengo
  24. happiness
  25. qwerty
  26. Philip
  27. 121212
  28. 111111
  29. 142536
  30. family
  31. password
  32. success
  33. victory
  34. Matheus
  35. Rafael
  36. junior
  37. 112233
  38. gustavo
  39. Marian
  40. 1q2w3e4r
  41. 000000
  42. new
  43. 131313
  44. lucas123
  45. star
  46. Daniel
  47. song
  48. Camila
  49. Edward
  50. William