List shows the most common passwords in leaks in Brazil

Registering a secure password is important even in trivial services, however, most people around the world don’t worry too much when creating a password. A new survey shows that the most common passwords in Brazil, and around the world, are quite weak.

According to material released by the Nordpass password management service, number combinations are the most popular in Brazil, but there are also many people who register people’s names as passwords.

The word “Brazil” registered 154 thousand leaks, while “password” appeared 103 thousand timesSource: Shutterstock

Codename “password”

In Brazil, the most popular password is the combination “123456”, which has been leaked more than 1 million times — in second and third place were the keywords “123456789” and “brasil”. But this is not just a problem for Brazilians: the password “123456” is the most used around the world with more than 103 million records.

In the list of the 50 most used passwords in Brazil, NordPass identified that several of them used names such as “gabriel”, “felipe”, “rafael”, “junior”, “mariana”, “lucas123”, among others — “password” and “password” are also two words used by weight.

In all, in Brazil alone, around 125 million passwords were leaked during 2021. However, according to NordPass’s own data, the country can be considered a place with low risk of leaks. Check out the 50 most common passwords for leaks in Brazil: