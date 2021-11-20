Luan Santana’s girlfriend, Izabela Cunha sensualizes on the web in a bikini

Isabela Cunha, girlfriend of Luan Santana, used social networks this Wednesday (17) and published a series of photos during a trip to Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro, accompanied by the country singer. The model appeared only in a bikini, and made provocative poses on the web.

In her Instagram account, she came up with only the top of her black bikini, and showed off her flat belly, with an enchanting view of the horizon, moments before diving with her lover.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“One more day to count”, wrote Izabela Cunha, in the caption of the publication. “My Mermaid Diver”, praised Luan Santana, in the comments. “Actually the lucky one is Luan even for conquering such a cat”, “A princess”, “The true mermaid”, “The hottest diver”, said others.

Izabela Cunha, girlfriend of Luan Santana (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Izabela Cunha, girlfriend of Luan Santana (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Izabela Cunha, girlfriend of Luan Santana (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

marriage and children

Recently, Luan Santana opened his heart and revealed that he plans to marry and have children with Izabela Cunha, with whom he assumed a relationship earlier this month, in an interview with Caras magazine.

“We’ve been meeting for two weeks and we’ve already started thinking about the wedding, the honeymoon and even the children we want to have. We want at least five”, said the countryman, who was single after the end of his 12-year relationship with model Jade Magalhães.