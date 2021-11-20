Lucas Veríssimo undergoes surgery on his right knee in Barcelona | portuguese football

The surgery was performed by the Catalan physician Dr. Juan Carlos Monllau, a reference in the area and who performed operations on players such as Puyol, Suárez, Philippe Coutinho and Braithwaite. Benfica’s doctor, Ricardo Antunes, followed the procedure.

Lucas, 26, was injured in the 6-1 rout by Benfica over Braga, on the 7th of this month, when trying to catch a shot from striker Galeno. His right foot got stuck on the lawn, and he sprained his knee that caused ligaments to tear. He no longer plays this season and, according to the most optimistic forecast, will return to play in August of next year.