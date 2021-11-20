Luciano will undergo surgery on his wrist and become an embezzler for São Paulo – 11/20/2021

São Paulo won an important embezzlement to fight relegation. Striker Luciano will need to undergo surgery today (20) on his left wrist after suffering a fracture in the scaphoid, a small bone in the region.

According to São Paulo, the injury was suffered during the game against Palmeiras. Luciano would have felt uncomfortable in the region after scoring the second goal of the victory by 2-0. In the bid, he ended up being brought down by a player from Palmeiras.

Luciano informed São Paulo of the problem during yesterday’s training session (20). The holders did only a light activity at Reffis at the time.

According to Tadeu Moreno, the club’s doctor, the area of ​​the injury prevents Luciano from playing with any kind of protection until he fully recovers.

“Since it is a totally articular fracture, there is no way for him to play with a protection. It would be too risky. Any fall he has that eventually causes a new deviation would result in a sequel to the entire wrist, with limitation of movement and often even with the need for new surgical procedures. It would be a complicated situation, different from a fracture that is not joint, hence the need for surgery at this time,” he told the club’s website.

Luciano is expected to be discharged from the Albert Einstein hospital, in the south of the city, on Sunday. He should start his recovery at Reffis next week and will be embezzled against Athletico, on Wednesday, by Brasileirão.