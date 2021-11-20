Madero breaks revenue record, but confirms multi-million debt

The Madero Group released on Thursday (18) the first balance sheet of quarterly results of operations. The measure is an obligation imposed by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) on publicly traded companies, which the network was registered on the 17th.

With this, the brand created by Junior Durski, from Paraná, starts to disclose to the market the income and expenses with a view to a future IPO, which has been planned and postponed for years.

In the balance of the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, the group found a record revenue of BRL 310.4 million – increase of 66.6%. The volume is equivalent to 95% of that registered in 2019, before the pandemic, “confirming the trend of sales resumption at pre-pandemic levels”, says in the balance sent to CVM.

On the other hand, Grupo Madero confirms that it accumulates a net bank debt of BRL 981.1 million, but that this does not affect the network’s operations as it has a “partnership with the largest financial institutions in Brazil”.

revenue record

The record revenue in the third quarter of 2021 surpassed the previous mark of BRL 277.1 million registered in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.

“The increase in revenue even in relation to pre-pandemic periods is a result of recovery of sales that is already at levels similar to 2019, as well as the company’s expansion strategy, which, during 2020 and 2021, opened 67 new operations, all of its own, 20 of the Madero brand and 46 of the Jeronimo brand, in addition to the first Madero Ecoparada, in December 2020, an ESG concept, for roads in Brazil, on the Castello Branco highway, in the state of São Paulo”, says the report.

In the first 9 months of 2021, 27 new chain restaurants were opened, 12 of which in the third quarter.

“This continuous growth with the generation of jobs is what motivates us”, says Junior Durski, CEO and founder of Grupo Madero.

The report sent to CVM also indicates an investment of R$72.7 million in the quarter (up 43.5%) and R$228.5 million since January.

The Madero Group has 250 multi-brand restaurants and about 7,300 employees. Altogether, there are seven brands operated: Madero, Jeronimo Burger, Durski, Ecoparada Madero, Madero Café, Empório Madero and Dundee Chicken & Burgers.