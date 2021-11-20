Maiara and Maraisa perform 1st show in MG after Marília Mendonça’s death – Cultura

Singers perform in Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina and São Paulo in November (photo: Maiara and Maraisa/Disclosure) Pouso Alegre hosts the first show of the sertanejas Maiara and Maraísa in Minas Gerais, after the accident that killed the singer and friend Marília Mendonça, on the last 5th. The presentation will be this Friday (11/19), at the Summit Hall and the opening of the gates is scheduled for 9 pm. The sisters were with Marília in the project ‘As Patroas’, which had a tour scheduled for 2022.

“This weekend will be full of love and emotion for you!”, announced the singers through the official Instagram. In addition to the show in Pouso Alegre, they perform in Presidente Prudente (SP) on Saturday (11/20). Of the ten shows announced in the singers’ schedule for November, only the one in Pouso Alegre will be in Minas Gerais. The others are in Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Paraná.

Tickets are available at various points in the region where they have fans. Some locations have already sold out, which began in Borda da Mata, Brasópolis, Inconfidentes, Itajubá, Ouro Fino, Paraisópolis, Pedralva, Pouso Alegre and Santa Rita do Sapucaí.

By disclosing the month’s agenda on the social network, the pair reinforced their feeling for their friend who died in a plane accident on the 5th. same old dreams”.

In the caption they added: “We ask everyone to be our third voice, to give us strength in these difficult days and for the music to win once again!”. The last performances of the duo, in Brazil, had a commotion from the artists and the public and, in each of them, emotion prevailed.

The duo’s advisors informed Terra do Mandu that there is still no definition of the Patroas project. “At the moment, only the desire to continue the dream that the three of them built together. Schedule that belonged to the singer Marília Mendonça, the duo Maiara & Maraísa will fulfill as far as possible.”