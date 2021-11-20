Malafaia includes Dubai in a religious caravan: ‘Place where Jesus passed’ – Politics

Pastor Silas Malafaia (photo: Lula Marques/PT Agency)

President of the Assembly of God Vitria em Cristo, Pastor Silas Malafaia shared, through social networks, a package for a trip called “Caravan 2022”. The program has destinations such as Israel and Dubai, places the pastor called “biblical places”.

“Do you dream of getting to know the places that the Bible mentions and the places where Jesus went? So, in 2022, join me in the caravan to Israel and Dubai, from May 10th to 20th,” wrote the pastor on Twitter.

Do you dream of knowing the places that the Bible mentions and the places where Jesus went? So, in 2022, join me in the caravan to Israel and Dubai, May 10-20. Check easy payment and information by phone or WhatsApp: (11) 3053-1900. #caravansrael pic.twitter.com/kkjuj43v24 %u2014 Silas Malafaia (@PastorMalafaia) November 18, 2021

The post went viral on social media and ended up becoming the target of jokes. That’s because Israel is a common religious tourism destination, but Dubai, in the UAE, is a city designed to be a luxury destination without any connection to the story of Jesus. Founded in the 19th century as a fishing village, Dubai grew out of the discovery of oil in the region in the 1960s.

Silas one of Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) spiritual advisers. The pastor was appointed by the COVID Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) as a member of the “pararelo office”.