Malafaia promotes a trip to Dubai, where (Jair) Messias passed by, and gets beaten up in the nets

the Shepherd’s effrontery Silas Malafaia, advisor of Jair Bolsonaro (No party) has no end. In the same week that the president returned from a tour of the Middle East, passing through the United Arab Emirates, Malafaia launched a tourist caravan to the “Holy Land” that includes Dubai among the destinations on the networks.

Read too:

In a mask, Bolsonaro arrives in Dubai on yet another binge with public money

In Dubai, Bolsonaro boasts in a luxury hotel with daily rates of up to R$ 81 thousand; see pictures

Bolsonaro trip to Dubai could be related to plans to privatize Petrobras

“Do you dream of visiting the places the Bible mentions and visiting the places where Jesus went? So, in 2022, join me in the caravan to Israel and Dubai!” he announced on his Instagram.

Malafaia’s visit to Dubai with faithful is nothing new, but it is noteworthy that the disclosure takes place precisely after Bolsonaro’s trip to the United Arab Emirates. Anyone who wants to enjoy the trip with Malafaia will have to pay R$ 24.9 thousand reais.

Did Jesus go through Dubai?

In addition, the very choice of Dubai as a route – a land that only the Jair Messiah passed through – caused indignation among the pastor’s faithful and followers.

“And did Jesus go through Dubai? Where is that in the bible?”, asked Zizi Maria to the pastor.

“What does Dubai have to do with the gospel,” amended another follower, identified as Will Johnn.

“He is going to have a holy supper and preaching in Dubai. He doesn’t even go in there with a bible”, joked the Bio Darcisio profile.

The script itself suggests that the passage through the city does not have great religious ties there. Check below.

reproduction

Related news

Adviser from Bolsonaro, pastor participated in military tourism

Advisor and influencer of Jair Bolsonaro, according to senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), Malafaia has taken advantage of the proximity to the president to enjoy and earn money from tourism.

In October, together with Nelson Piquet, Malafaia was part of excursion that Bolsonaro took to spend a night aboard the Atlantic Multipurpose Aerodrome ship, of the Navy, in Rio de Janeiro.

In a video posted on social media, Malafaia called the trip “sensational” and showed details of the tour, including Piquet’s suite and a dinner at sea – see here.

Deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) classified the military tourism promoted by Bolsonaro as “scorn” and filed a request to know the reason and the expenses involved in the tour, which included monitoring a military exercise at sea.

Malafaia and Véio da Havan in the CPI report

Along with Luciano Hang, from Havan, Malafaia was also indicted in Covid’s CPI report accused of incitement to crime, provided for in article 286 of the Penal Code, for disseminating fake news in the context of the pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro himself is accused of this crime, among the other 10 that are imputed. In this group of false news disseminators are members of Parliament from Pockets, like Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) and Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), the president’s sons (Flávio, Eduardo and Carlos Bolsonaro), businessmen like Carlos Wizard and bloggers like Oswaldo Eustaquio and Allan dos Santos.

In the report, Renan Calheiros argues that Bolsonaro incited the crime by spreading false news because he encouraged Brazilians to infringe preventive sanitary measures. “In relation to this crime, the Chief Executive did not act alone, in fact, there were several agents, always with an organized structure”, writes the rapporteur – see the list of those indicted by the CPI.

Update at 4pm