Maraisa talks about losing an album with Marília Mendonça

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 11/19/2021 10:05 PM / updated on 11/19/2021 10:06 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram/Fernando Tomaz)

Singer and songwriter Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, on November 5, did not win in the category of “Best Sertanejo Album” at the Latin Grammy 2021 for Mistresses, project with the duo Maiara and Maraisa.

The winners were veterans Chitãozinho and Xororó, with the album romance time. The other three records competing in this category were Daniel at home, by Daniel; achievements, from the Barons of Pisadinha and to listen on the phone, by Michel Teló .

Maraisa spoke about the result during a live she held on her Instagram profile, in which she shared the broadcast of the ceremony with her followers. “More than deserved. They make the greatest sound,” said Maiara’s sister, according to the newspaper’s information. Extra.

Tribute

Anitta honored the queen of suffering at the Latin Grammy Awards, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, in the United States, this Thursday night (18/11).

The powerful , who recently joined the awards Academy, spoke about the loss of her friend and gave an emotional speech celebrating her colleague’s legacy, while images of the sertaneja were shown on the ceremony’s screen, to the sound of the hit Eu sei de color.

“Not long ago, we lost a great artist from my country: Marília Mendonça. From a very young age, she became one of the most beloved singer-songwriters in Brazil,” he said.

“We will remember you today, tomorrow and always. Viva Marília Mendonça,” he added in Portuguese.

Check out the video of the tribute below: