Marília Mendonça leaves a registered musical heritage

Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) left 98 lyrics created before her death. Such compositions were registered at the Central Collection and Distribution Office (Ecad), but were never recorded by the singer or another musician. Also on the organ, the sertaneja has 331 songs registered, 152 of which were recorded by other artists, such as Henrique and Juliano, Jorge and Mateus, Gusttavo Lima, Zé Neto and Cristiano, Luan Santana, Lucas Lucco and Israel and Rodolfo, while the singer recorded 58 works, according to a survey by the G1.

All compositions registered at the office are from 2017, when the countrywoman was not dedicated to her singing career. In addition to songs in the sertanejo, Marília also composed songs for forró, brega and pop, which were later re-recorded by Márcia Fellipe, Wesley Safadão, Joelma, Gabriel Diniz, Aviões do Forró, Solange Almeida and Claudia Leitte.

After the death of the artist, who died after the plane in which she was crashing in the rural area of ​​Caratinga (MG). A notebook with Marília’s notes was removed from the accident site, leading to the belief that it might have unpublished lyrics created by the singer.

Marília Mendonça loses Latin Grammy

The Latin Grammy 2021 announced its winners this Thursday night (18), but Marília Mendonça did not win posthumous award. She lost to Chitãozinho & Xororó, but was honored by Anitta.

“It hurts my heart that she isn’t here. Everyone we know knows you were a generous woman and everyone’s friend. We’ll remember you today, tomorrow and always. Viva Marília Mendonça”, declared the singer.

The duo Chitãozinho & Xororó won the Tempo de Romance category. The surprise of the night was the victory of Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso with the song Maybe, composed by Tom and Cezar Mentes, in the category recording of the year.

Giulia Be, the only Brazilian who competed as a New Artist, lost to the Colombian singer Juliana Velásquez. But Brazil did well at the ceremony and managed to stand out in other categories.