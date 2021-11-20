Marília Mendonça’s brother writes about longing: ‘My cute baby’

João Gustavo, younger brother of Marília Mendonça, used social media, this Friday, November 19, to share an old photo in which he appears with the singer.

In the caption, João Gustavo wrote: “I miss you, my cute baby.”

Also this Friday, Mrs Ruth, mother of the singer Marília Mendonça, used social media, to open his heart. Grieving over her daughter’s early death, Ruth quoted a passage from the Bible to vent.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, nor angels nor demons, nor present nor future, nor any powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in creation will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Jesus Christ our Lord,” he wrote, quoting Romans 8:38.

HERITAGE OF MARÍLIA MENDONÇA

Since the last 5th of November, when Marília Mendonça and four other people were fatal victims of a plane accident in the Serra de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, in addition to the sadness for what happened, the family has to deal with bureaucratic issues that have left them astonished. One of them is the legacy left by the young artist.

According the flux highlighted, Ruth Moreira, mother of the eternal Queen of Sofrência, denounced the action of con artists posing as her and asking for money for family members.

Marília left a son, Léo, aged 1 year and 9 months, and the future of the little one is the priority. His custody will be shared between the father, Murilo Huff, and the maternal grandmother. And within 60 days, the process for the inventory of the inheritance must be opened.

At the request of the newspaper Extra, lawyer Marilene Novelli Siragni, from the PNST Advogados office, explained that it is possible, but not likely, that the singer left a will. She explained that, in the absence of the document, the entire inheritance belongs to Léo.

“At her age, it’s not common for a will to be made because the person doesn’t expect to die. But if there is a will, she can have 50% of what she has for anyone she wants. Obligatorily 50% of everything a person has belongs to the child. If there is no will, the son inherits 100%”.

As Léo is a minor, even though he is the owner of the entire inheritance, the administration of the money will not be done by him for the next 17 years, approximately. Specialists in Family Law present different possibilities for who will be your legal representative and the administrator of the assets.

While Marilene points out that it must be the parent, Murilo Huff, Alexandre Ricco, from Menezes & Ricco Advogados, believes that just like custody, these responsibilities can be divided between Murilo and the grandmother Ruth. Alexandre explained that the administration of assets does not necessarily mean unrestricted access to the inheritance.

“There may be a clause in the process imposed by the magistrate or the Public Ministry, which follows up cases involving minors to safeguard their interests. Considering that the needs of such a young child are limited, seasonal accountability may be required for the representatives of the heir or even the submission of requests for judicial authorization for the sale of property,” he said.

Brazilian law provides for a period of one year to complete an inventory process.

