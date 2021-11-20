Marina argues with MC Gui after pawn criticizes her

MC Gui and Marina Ferrari, pawns of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), exchanged barbs during the recording of “Hora do Faro”. The two, formerly friends in the rural reality show, needled after the funkeiro pointed out a change in the businesswoman’s behavior.
This person has changed a lot, so it’s hard to tolerate some of this person’s attitudes here. She totally changed her behavior, sometimes she doesn’t say good morning, good afternoon, much less good night, don’t talk. When the people she’s been approaching for this week and a half aren’t there, she doesn’t talk to me anymore. She was a person I had great respect for, I still have, I would love to be able to talk, exchange some topics, […] he changed his behavior totally with me, he didn’t talk to me, I don’t know why, so it’s difficult to deal with this situation. It’s Marina. MC GUI
Marina countered, stating that the pawn also changed after approaching Dayane Mello — who was shocked when she received six negative plaques from Valentina on the recording.
“I don’t get involved in his friendships, he doesn’t get involved in who I want to get close to or away from, even because I have my personal reasons,” fired the businesswoman, who recently reconnected with Rico Melquiades.
“Here, everyone keeps silent to reach the final, Faro, it’s easy. Here, when we position ourselves a lot, it’s because we know everything, talk a lot. Then people keep silent, they’re in an amusement park here, it’s like tourism.” he needled the funkeiro, and Marina got angry:
If you want an education, give an education. If you want respect, give respect. If you want good morning, good afternoon, good night, the first thing you have to do is give one. You give and you receive. Marina Ferrari
“I’m not talking about you, I’m talking about people. Are you talking about me?”, snapped MC Gui, pointing out that the person who stopped greeting him.
“If I’m in one place and you arrive, you have to give it. Usually I’ve been awake since 6 am, then me already I’m in places”, Marina replied and the two continued exchanging sparks.
Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’
After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show?
4.70%
17.16%
16.30%
0.86%
4.59%
1.14%
3.36%
18.44%
21.82%
2.39%
9.26%
Total of 8369 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.