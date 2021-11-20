Mauro Cezar sends indirect after party of Flamengo fans and polemicizes: ‘Inconvenienced’

Credit: Reproduction

Flamengo’s departure for the south of the country to play two games before heading to Montevideo, Uruguay, to face Palmeiras, in Liberta’s decision, was marked by a huge party of the rubro-negros at Ninho do Urubu, this Friday. fair (19). The “AeroFla” mobilized hundreds of people and even led to a start of confusion, which was eventually contained by authorities, in a warm farewell.

In positioning, journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho downplayed the party of the rubro-negros and classified that ‘this is not what will win the game’ against Palmeiras, and was later rebutted by commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira.

“The Palmeiras fans also showed capacity for mobilization before going to the Club World Cup last year, that’s not what will win the game. The fans will be present there, I think that this fight (fans) will take advantage of whoever sings more at the stadium, the presence at the stadium,” said PVC.

For Mauro Cezar Pereira, one should not look “coldly” at “AeroFla”, as this can indicate “a nuisance because it is not his team”.

“Whether Flamengo will be champion will not depend specifically on that, obviously. But such a POPULAR expression of passion doesn’t look down on you coldly, unless you’re an upstart who’s forgotten what you felt in the stands. Or someone bothered by not being the fans of their beloved team”, said Mauro.

