Mayara Magri is dating author who is ex of Nicette’s daughter Bruno

Lauro César Muniz is one of the great authors of Brazilian soap operas, and in his personal life, he was extremely marked for being married for almost twenty years to Bárbara Bruno, daughter of Paulo Goulart and Nicette Bruno.

However, according to the newspaper Extra, the writer has already found a new love to leave him with a warm heart in his life: Mayara Magri.

The 59-year-old actress, who has a long and renowned career in television, confirmed the information on the relationship with the 83-year-old author to the vehicle.

Remembering that Mayara was already married to director Herval Rossano, who died in 2007, and dated Flávio Galvão for five years between 2021 and 2017.

DESIRE TO RETURN TO ACTING

At the time when the VIVA channel reruns the soap opera “A Gata Comeu”, Mayara Magri did an interview with the Extra newspaper, affirming her desire to return to acting.

“I love the camera! All I wanted most in my life was to go back to doing a soap opera. I miss you so very much”.

Away from the spotlight since she acted in Escrava Isaura, shown on Record in 2004, Mayara Magri has dedicated herself a lot to the theater. Mainly in São Paulo, where he lives. It’s even her address that she attributes the lack of invitations.

“I think that, as I don’t live in Rio, this makes me forget. But I don’t know how to look, and when they want, they can find someone. If they call me, I’ll pack my bag and go”.

The 54-year-old actress also spoke to Extra about the choice of not having children. According to her, professional commitments were postponing motherhood.

“I started working very young and even around 30 years old it was very intense. Time passed, I had no boyfriend and it didn’t happen. Sometimes I think I could have taken time off to be a mother, but nowadays it’s not part of my plans anymore”.

