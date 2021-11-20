MC Gui and more pedestrians talk about an air accident and reach a shocking conclusion

The participants of The Farm 2021 they’ve been confined since September, so they don’t know about Marília Mendonça’s death. Surprisingly, the participants started talking about air accidents, a cause that made the country singer die early, at 26 years old.

MC GUI he started the matter when he remembered that one of his friends, who was a jet pilot, died in a plane tragedy. Bil Araújo said he even saw the article on TV.

Gui Araújo became interested in knowing the type of aircraft and shot: “Because the guys in Goiânia are crazy. Crazy people have their little planes everywhere. The guys go from farm to farm, land in the woods, on land, on the soccer field”.

After the funkeiro remembers the death of Gabriel Diniz, Mileide Mihaile spoke of the busy routine of nationally known singers: “These people who travel a lot doing shows… They adapt to such a frantic and dangerous routine that they think everything is normal. That was the case of Gabriel Diniz. Every ‘telecoteco’ they want to get in and get home early. He knows?”.

“And it can’t be that way. And the artist who is used to being on the road, taking a flight, they think it’s all banal and normal. That’s why they end up losing their lives”, continued the ex of Wesley Safadão, opining on the tribulations of the artistic career.

The MC reported a problem during a jet flight, which luckily didn’t turn into tragedy: “He had to turn off the plane, he and my father, my DJ, got off. Just as he went around the curve for us to go up, he locked the jet’s wing on the grateand”.

“See who’s crazier, the pilot or us. By the time we got down, we had to keep pulling the rail. He said: ‘Two pull the grid and we push the jet.’ We pushed the jet to remove the wing that was locked in the grid”, followed the youngest of men.

MC Gui went on to describe these moments of trouble: “In the one he took off, he went there, hit the brakes, he got out. He looked like that, the tip of the wing tore, you know? Like, here’s the tip of the wing, the stuff ripped in half, like this. The pilot looked and said to the guy on the track like this: ‘Hey boss, is there an insulating tape there?’ The guy: ‘No’”.

“He looked, a bunch of strands sticking out like that. A few strands even from the inside of the wing, from the plane’s wires. Only it was a King Air, you know. Then the guy looked like this, the pilot: “Let’s go, we can go’”, finished the famous, leaving the confined shocked.

Mileide was impacted: “God forbid”. Bill tried to reassure his friend: “It’s the safest plane in the world, the King Air. It’s a turbo prop jet, but it’s considered the safest plane in the world, because if the engine breaks down, it glides. he stays gliding”.