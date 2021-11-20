MediaTek and AMD team up over WI-Fi 6E chips in next generation Ryzen PCs

AMD seeks not to rely on Intel for WIFI modules

In partnership between AMD and MediaTek, aiming to supply 6E Wi-Fi chips for upcoming Ryzen-based laptops and desktops, companies announced today. The first to arrive will be the AMD RZ600 series Wi-Fi 6E modules, which will be based on MediaTek’s Filogic 330P chipset.

In a press release, the companies claim that “developed and certified PCIe and USB interfaces for modern machines with great power management” and that the company’s own optimization and testing process will help laptop and desktop manufacturers save time in product development.

There are two models in the series, the RX616, which is faster (with a theoretical maximum rate of up to 2.6 Gbps) and works with 160 MHz Wi-Fi, which must support 6 GHz spectrum; it’s the RZ608, which reaches 1.2 Gbps (theoretical maximum rate) and depends on 80 MHz bandwidth. The Fliogic 330P chipset supports WiFi 6 and 6E as well as Bluetooth 5.2. The RZ616 will fit into M.2 2230 and M.2 1216 (reduced size) slots, while the RZ608 is intended exclusively for M.2 2230. MediaTek claims that:

its power and low-noise amplification technology helps manage power and allows for a small chip for laptops of all sizes.



– Continues after advertising –

Partnering with MediaTek reduces AMD’s dependence on Intel, which manufactures its own Wi-Fi modules (and also acquired Rivet Networks, which carries the Killer brand aimed at the wireless needs of laptops and gaming computers).

In May of this year, the CEO of Ayaneo, a company that is making a portable gaming device based on the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U APU, showed, in a spec table, the presence of the RZ608 chip in his equipment. The AnandTech portal later reported that the RZ608 is actually a MediaTek MT7921K module renamed with the AMD logo on it. It’s not clear whether the RZ616 got AMD’s “hands” in its development. The new chips are expected to be released in Ryzen laptops and desktops in 2022.

Check out news about AMD RZ608, Wi-Fi module present in the new Aya Neo

Debuting on the mighty notebook, hardware presents some trivia



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware