MediaTek Dimensity 9000: Leak Reveals First Manufacturers to Use Top-of-the-Line Chip

MediaTek unveiled its new chipset for high-end phones and tablets, the Dimensity 9000, last Thursday (18th). A few hours after its official announcement, a leak suggests which will be the first manufacturers to use the advanced platform. The information is provided by reliable sources in the market, including the Ice Universe, stating that the Samsung, Motorola, realme, vivo, OPPO and OnePlus will be the manufacturers that will debut the hardware, although there is no mention of the names of the devices that will be equipped with the new solution from MediaTek.

It is possible that the realme, in fact, is ahead of rivals and presents the world’s first cell phone with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, as the Chinese manufacturer also pioneered with the Dimensity 1200. It is interesting to note that all companies under BBK’s domain Electronics—really, vivo, OnePlus, and OPPO—were listed by the leakers. Samsung is a first name among MediaTek’s flagship hardware shipping lots, as the South Korean never implemented the most advanced solutions Taiwanese chip maker in its devices, although it maintains use of the “Dimensity” and “Helio G” families in several models, such as the Galaxy F42 5G and Galaxy A22, respectively. Motorola is also new in this field, but its commitment to bringing new top-of-the-line cell phones, such as the recently launched Moto G200, may indicate that the multinational will develop devices with the latest generation platform.