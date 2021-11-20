Mega Vaccination begins and ministry announces 40 million doses per month – Cities

Campaign focuses on second and third doses, which complement immunization against covid

Campaign aims to reach audiences that did not complete immunization with a second or third complementary dose (Photo: Kisie Ainoã/Archive)

The national campaign of Mega Vaccination against covid-19, promoted by the Ministry of Health, began this Saturday (20) throughout Brazil, which aims to strengthen immunization against the new coronavirus. The work is focused on the second dose of the vaccine and also on the booster, recently announced and already being carried out by the health authorities.

Under the slogan “Half protection is not protection”, the campaign will last for a week, until next Friday (26). During this period, vaccination posts across the country will be prepared to intensify the immunization of the population.

In each state and municipality, the Health Departments will define the schemes at the vaccination posts to contemplate the possibility of the presence of patients who are with the application of delayed complementary doses.

According to the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, 40 million doses of vaccine against covid will be produced per month by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), a number that results in 500 million doses per year. “This is enough to export the vaccine to the brothers in South America and African countries with Portuguese language”, he emphasizes.

Currently, 21 million Brazilians have not yet taken the second dose of the vaccine. In addition, 9.3 million can already boost immunity with the third dose in the country. So far, 157.3 million people have taken the first dose and 128.4 million have taken the second dose or a single dose, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

regionthere – Mayor Marquinhos Trad (PSD) hopes that Campo Grande will be able to reach the 70,000 residents who were vaccinated with the first dose, but did not show up for the second. The number of Campo Grandes over the age of 12 who have not even been vaccinated amounts to 39,000 people. Immunization has already reached 67% of the population.

Considering all of Mato Grosso do Sul, the percentage is the same as in the Capital, and within the group of people over 18, 85% have already completed the cycle with two doses or a single dose of Janssen – and are now able to reinforcement.

Thus, it is estimated that more than 228,000 people still need to take the second dose in Mato Grosso do Sul to be able to receive the booster vaccine against covid-19. The number was calculated based on data made available by the SES (Secretary of State for Health) in the open platform Panel More Health.