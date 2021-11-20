Last Friday (19), Méliuz announced that it had signed an agreement with Banco Pan, for the end of the contract related to the issuance of the co-branded credit card. The partnership, which began on March 19, 2019, was Méliuz’s first step in the financial services vertical. The company says it has registered more than 7 million card orders in this period.

Exclusive: Méliuz opens waiting list for your new credit card

Inter announces International Home Broker that allows you to trade shares in the United States

Méliuz ends partnership with Banco Pan to issue new cards

Despite the break in the partnership between Banco Pan and Méliuz, co-branded credit cards will continue to be operational for users who already have them. However, since last Friday, cards will no longer be issued in partnership with Banco Pan.

Furthermore, from 2022 onwards, Méliuz will offer its users a “complete ecosystem”. In it, vertical shopping and vertical financial services will be integrated. In addition, the services will be part of the company’s new app.

According to Méliuz, from January 2022, users will be able to count on a first digital credit card, with cashback and no annual fee. Furthermore, Méliuz will start offering a free digital account, with new features. Such as payment via Pix and the opportunity to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com