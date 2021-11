Earlier this week, Mirella revealed that she had started the process of separating Dynho Alves, who is confined to “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). However, today, the singer asked to let her ex stay on the show.

This morning, the artist made a sequence of tweets asking for help for Dynho to continue in rural reality. The singer appealed to Sterellas, her fans and Stefani Bays, so that they vote for the pawn to stay, if he goes to the next farm.