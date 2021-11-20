Mirella is praised by Dynho, who doesn’t know about divorce

Not knowing he’s single after MC Mirella filed for divorce, Dynho Alves took advantage of the tenth party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) to remember the love story with the funk girl and made a point of praising her for being a woman of attitude.

The dancer recalled that MC Mirella participated in “A Fazenda 12” and had a passage marked by exhibiting photos at his side, in addition to making declarations of love. As soon as she left the confinement, they talked, cleared up the controversies and decided to resume their romance.

She left and we talked. She asked me a lot of questions, I asked her a lot of questions even though I knew about the cameras and microphone here and we went back. She said ‘let’s travel? ‘, I said ‘let’s go. To where?’ and she ‘let’s go to Cancun [México] again’. In this, she had prepared everything for the wedding.

Dynho confided to Mileie Mihaile and Dayane Mello that MC Mirella was responsible for taking the steps into the relationship. Requests to make the courtship and marriage official came from the funkeira.

She asked me to date. I had gone to get a tattoo and she went to my house with a ring that engraved my name, petals, little balloon, teddy bear and I don’t know what there. Then, when I got home I said ‘wow, what are you doing here?’ and she ‘came here and I’m waiting for you’. I opened the door and she wants to date you. She played the man and asked me to date. Then, all four years went by and “A Fazenda 12”, we went to Cancún with her, having prepared the ceremony and called our friends. She said ‘you think you’re prepared and I don’t know what there’ and I said ‘certainly’.

The pawn highlighted that the relationship with the funkeira was always intense and both decided to share the same roof with only six months together. He also said that both would make five years of romance.

After six months, we started living together at the beginning. It’s going to be five years old now on February 9th [que estamos juntos]. She asked me [em casamento], I said: ‘Brother, my God in heaven, I don’t believe it’. She asked me to date, she asked me to marry her.

Dynho also detailed that the relationship has gone through ups and downs over the past four years. The difference between both of them was always knowing how to overcome all the turmoil with a weak conversation.

That’s why, today, I value it so much. Several things happened in our relationship, several turmoils and such, but we always got over it, we talk, we always understand each other in the best way. Today, we fight over stupid things like a glass falling on the mattress.

He ended the subject about the funkeira saying that he values ​​and admires her a lot. “She’s amazing,” he concluded.

Separation

Last Tuesday (16), MC Mirella used social media to communicate the decision to separate from Dynho Alves. She said her decision is final and that it was motivated by the dancer’s approach to Sthe Matos, whom he says he sees as a sister.

“Dynho took the option of taking on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even ‘fraternal’, as he mentioned. But it is noteworthy that, in addition to the audience, there are family, fans and me , Mirella herself,” he declared.

Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even “fraternal”, as he mentioned. But it is worth noting that, in addition to the audience, there is the family, the fans and me, Mirella herself. — BAD MI ?? mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 16, 2021

“After carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible”, concluded the funkeira.

Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible. — BAD MI ?? mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 16, 2021

After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show? 3.59% 19.26% 19.94% 0.75% 3.48% 1.15% 2.10% 20.90% 20.47% 1.94% 6.40% Total of 14306 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’