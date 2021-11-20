Moro aparece como terceiro político com maior mobilização no Twitter depois de Bolsonaro e Lula, diz pesquisador

BRASÍLIA — After joining Podemos, last week, former Justice Minister Sergio Moro became the third name of the politician who most mobilizes Twitter, according to a survey by the coordinator of the Laboratory for Studies on Image and Cyberculture (Labic) , from the Department of Social Communication at the Federal University of Espírito Santo, Fabio Malini. The researcher points out that Moro has mobilized 11 thousand users, since he joined Somos, last week, presenting himself as an option to run for President in the 2022 elections. policy to the former minister.

Malini emphasizes that Moro’s base on the social network is not as significant as that of President Jair Bolsonaro and PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who usually have 70 to 100 thousand users. Even so, the researcher analyzes that the former judge achieved, in a short time, a good standout on the social network.

“But he has good resilience. Unlike Ciro, he managed to mobilize users who have a mandate, have advice, people who come from a political movement. There’s an arrangement that makes his profile resonate and echo. It’s interesting because he managed to create a third element in the middle of the polarization – says Malini.





According to Milini, Moro mobilizes a group from the base in Bolsonaro.

“Moro should snap up Bolsonaro’s rentist base (the fezlimers). But his problem is that he unites the strongest militancy against him: pocketnarismo (yellow) and lulocirismo (red). Even so, he managed to build a resilient digital base. Good for whoever it’s just getting started,” said the researcher on his Twitter profile.

At the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, the former judge was appointed Minister of Justice, but he left office in April 2020. Now, Moro is throwing himself into politics and introducing himself as one of the names of the so-called third way.

The former minister joined Podemos last week and this Wednesday announced that former Central Bank (BC) president Affonso Celso Pastore is part of his group of advisers to discuss Brazil’s economic problems.

In recent political articulations, Moro has defended press freedom, the fight against social inequality and corruption. This Thursday, the former judge also stated that “there are good people in the Centrão” and said he is willing to talk to politicians of all spectrums, with the exception of President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Lula.