MS has 4th highest incidence of prostate cancer and warning for men’s health care · Jornal Midiamax

They often neglect or even forget about self-care, but worrying about men’s health is very important. Prostate cancer, for example, is one of the diseases that most affect men and Mato Grosso do Sul has the fourth highest incidence in the country. Specialist reinforces that care is important and that the concern with health should not include gender, age or shame.

Data from INCA (National Cancer Institute) of 2020 indicate that Mato Grosso do Sul has an estimated rate of 93.30 cases of prostate cancer for every 100,000 men. The incidence is the fourth highest in the country, second only to Sergipe (122.55), Tocantins (114.92) and Piauí (99.76).

The International Men’s Day is celebrated this Friday (19) and the month of November is all dedicated to drawing attention to the importance of taking care of one’s health. Specialist reinforces that it is important that men leave shame and prejudice aside and seek to consult a urologist.

the urologist at Unimed Campo Grande, Fábio Galvão Vidal, explains that it is necessary to be aware of one of the main problems that affect men, prostate cancer. In addition to cancer, going to the doctor and having tests are important measures to avoid other diseases. “That is why the need for men to always have a check up, routine exams, a chat with their doctor to clarify any doubts and, in this way, also take care of their well-being”, he says.

There’s no denying that prostate cancer has always been surrounded by the shame and stigma of looking for a specialist. However, it is very important that men break this barrier in the name of health.

The urologist emphasizes that prostate cancer, as well as other diseases, have no symptoms initially or have few symptoms. But when the signs start to appear, it can be more difficult to fight the disease.

Physician Fábio Vidal reinforces that it is important to pay attention to risk factors. Black-skinned men with a family history of prostate cancer or who are 45 years of age or older are more likely to have the disease. When symptoms begin to appear, the patient may find that they are urinating blood, that they are urinating several times a day, or that they have difficulty urinating.

How to take care of yourself?

In addition to making an appointment with a trusted urologist, it is important to maintain a healthy routine. The doctor emphasizes that men should maintain healthy practices throughout the year, such as physical exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, 3 to 4 times a week.

Other tips are: avoid overeating and have a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables; avoid excess of alcoholic beverages; stop smoking or avoid smoking (in addition to the use of electronic cigarettes, hookahs and the like); avoid legal and illegal drugs.

“It’s never late to start. November is a month to get man’s attention, but it’s not the only time we should do this. Care must be maintained throughout the year”, emphasizes urologist Fábio Vidal.