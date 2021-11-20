MultiVersus brings together characters from DC Comics, Game of Thrones and Tom & Jerry in one game • Eurogamer.pt

Multiversus is a new fighting game from Warner Bros. that brings together in one game a wide variety of universes, from superheroes and villains from DC Comics, characters from the Game of Thrones series, and from the Tom & Jerry cartoons.

The release is scheduled for 2022 and is confirmed as a free-to-play. Multiversus will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For now, there are no plans to launch on Nintendo Switch.

Some of the confirmed characters are Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC Super-Villains); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry (Tom & Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe). More will be announced in the future.

Fights take a 2 vs 2 format and each fighter will have “deep combat mechanics”. Players will be able to customize character movesets and make improbable skill combinations. The settings will also vary as much as the characters. You’ll fight in Batcave and Jake and Finn’s Stronghold, for example.

Check out the first trailer.